Jets-Canucks Sums
|Winnipeg
|3 1 2—6
|Vancouver
|1 2 0—3
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Little 4, 1:13. 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 12 (Hutton, Goldobin), 8:09 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 11 (Trouba, Ehlers), 14:00. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 10 (Byfuglien, Scheifele), 14:39 (pp). Penalties_Gudbranson, VAN, (tripping), 3:55; Byfuglien, WPG, (slashing), 7:17; Granlund, VAN, (hooking), 14:16; Wheeler, WPG, (hooking), 19:26.
Second Period_5, Winnipeg, Laine 9 (Connor), 10:04. 6, Vancouver, Motte 2 (Horvat), 11:21 (sh). 7, Vancouver, Goldobin 3, 16:08. Penalties_Stecher, VAN, (high sticking), 4:04; Roussel, VAN, Major (fighting), 10:06; B.Tanev, WPG, Major (fighting), 10:06; Roussel, VAN, served by Virtanen, (slashing), 10:06; Roussel, VAN, Misconduct (misconduct), 10:06; Trouba, WPG, (holding), 16:44.
Third Period_8, Winnipeg, Laine 10 (Little, Connor), 14:11. 9, Winnipeg, Laine 11 (Myers, Connor), 18:08. Penalties_Pettersson, VAN, (slashing), 6:44.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 23-10-16_49. Vancouver 7-9-9_25.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 5; Vancouver 1 of 3.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 9-5-1 (25 shots-22 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 7-7-2 (48-43).
A_17,917 (18,910). T_2:32.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Travis Gawryletz.