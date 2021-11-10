Jeannot, Saros help Predators beat Stars 4-2

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots, and the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Sissons scored an empty-net goal with 43 seconds left after Dallas cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2.

Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen scored for Dallas, which has lost six of its last seven games (1-4-2). Braden Holtby made 18 saves.

In the final minute of a bump-and-grind opening period, the Predators converted a give-and-go between Johansen and Jeannot for the game’s first score. Jeannot shoveled over a pass while blanketed by Esa Lindell, and Johansen lifted a backhander at the goal line over the sprawled Holtby with 51.4 seconds left in the period. It was Johansen’s fifth goal in 13 games after scoring only seven in 48 games last season.

Jeannot scored his fifth of the season at 4:51 of the second period for a 2-0 lead. He took a pass from Philip Tomasino from the neutral zone, skated quickly through the right circle and managed to get off a left-handed shot that sailed under Holtby’s blocker arm into the far side of the net.

Duchene made it 3-0 with 2:24 remaining in the second with a short-side wrist shot over Holtby’s glove, his team-high sixth of the season.

Hintz tipped in a loose puck in the crease 15 seconds after Duchene’s goal for his first of the season.

Heiskanen rammed home a lefthanded wrist shot just to Soros’ left on a power play at 10:43 of the third for his third and team-leading 12th point in 12 games.

The Predators played short a defenseman from the middle of the second period after Alexandre Carrier took a one-timer from Tyler Seguin to the right side of his helmet near the Nashville net.

UP NEXT

Predators: At St. Louis on Thursday night to close a stretch of six consecutive road games.

Stars: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports