Jasper leads Coll. Of Charleston over D-II Limestone 99-59

Recommended Video:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zep Jasper scored a career-high 21 points, draining five 3-pointers, as College of Charleston romped past Division II Limestone 99-59 on Saturday.

Cameron Copeland had 18 points and nine rebounds for College of Charleston (1-1). Payton Willis added 16 points. Dontavius King had 15 points.

Isayah Owens had 15 points to lead the Saints. Jamal Hinkle added 11 points. Ayo Dada had 10 points.

The Cougars held Limestone to 37% shooting and forced 15 turnovers, 12 in the first half while building a 46-21 lead. College of Charleston dominated the paint, 50-16 and scored 22 points off turnovers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com