Japan girds for a surreal Olympics, and questions are plenty FOSTER KLUG, Associated Press July 19, 2021 Updated: July 19, 2021 2:05 a.m.
1 of10 A TV cameraman sits beside empty spectators' seats during an athletics test event for Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games at the National Stadium, in Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Tens of thousands of visiting athletes, officials and media are descending on Japan for a Summer Olympics unlike any other. There will be no foreign fans, no local fans in Tokyo-area venues. A surge of virus cases has led to yet another state of emergency. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 FILE - In this April 22, 2021, file photo, Japan's women national team candidates try out a match in the operational test event of Rugby in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at empty Tokyo Stadium, in Tokyo. Tens of thousands of visiting athletes, officials and media are descending on Japan for a Summer Olympics unlike any other. There will be no foreign fans, no local fans in Tokyo-area venues. A surge of virus cases has led to yet another state of emergency. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 A man wearing a face mask walks past a restaurant in the evening in Tokyo, Friday, July 9, 2021. On Monday, July 12, another state of emergency starts in Japan's capital, where the Olympic and Paralympic Games' opening ceremony will be held in less than two weeks. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 People walk around before getting into a restaurant/bar in Tokyo on Friday, July 9, 2021. Tens of thousands of visiting athletes, officials and media are descending on Japan for a Summer Olympics unlike any other. There will be no foreign fans, no local fans in Tokyo-area venues. A surge of virus cases has led to yet another state of emergency. And a local vaccination campaign is struggling to keep up. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less 5 of10
6 of10 FILE - In this June 30, 2021, file photo, local residents over 40 years old rest after receiving their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at a vaccination center in the complex of the Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo. Tens of thousands of visiting athletes, officials and media are descending on Japan for a Summer Olympics unlike any other. There will be no foreign fans, no local fans in Tokyo-area venues. A surge of virus cases has led to yet another state of emergency. And a local vaccination campaign is struggling to keep up. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 FILE- In this May 14, 2021, file photo, still and TV photographers wait for an award ceremony after skateboarders completed a test event set in preparation for the Olympic Games, which has been rescheduled to start in July, in Tokyo on Friday, May 14, 2021. Tens of thousands of visiting athletes, officials and media are descending on Japan for a Summer Olympics unlike any other. There will be no foreign fans, no local fans in Tokyo-area venues. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 FILE - In this June 20, 2021, file photo, a road at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village is seen, in Tokyo. Tens of thousands of visiting athletes, officials and media are descending on Japan for a Summer Olympics unlike any other. There will be no foreign fans, no local fans in Tokyo-area venues. A surge of virus cases has led to yet another state of emergency. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo, officials of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games guide Ireland's athletes on their arrival at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo. Tens of thousands of visiting athletes, officials and media are descending on Japan for a Summer Olympics unlike any other. There will be no foreign fans, no local fans in Tokyo-area venues. A surge of virus cases has led to yet another state of emergency. (Kyodo News via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
10 of10
TOKYO (AP) — After a yearlong delay and months of hand-wringing that rippled across a pandemic-inflected world, a Summer Games unlike any other is at hand. It's an Olympics, sure, but also, in a very real way, something quite different.
No foreign fans. No local attendance in Tokyo-area venues. A reluctant populace navigating a surge of virus cases amid a still-limited vaccination campaign. Athletes and their entourages confined to a quasi-bubble, under threat of deportation. Government minders and monitoring apps trying — in theory, at least — to track visitors’ every move. Alcohol curtailed or banned. Cultural exchanges, the kind that power the on-the-ground energy of most Games, completely absent.