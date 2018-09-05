Jansen expected to miss Dodgers' weekend series in Colorado

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be without All-Star closer Kenley Jansen for a key weekend series with the Colorado Rockies after a team cardiologist recommended the right-hander not travel to Denver.

Twice in his career Jansen has experienced an atrial fibrillation episode, more commonly known as an irregular heartbeat, while the Dodgers were in the high altitude of Colorado.

The most recent episode happened Aug. 9 before the start of a four-game series at Coors Field, with Jansen calling 911 when an accelerated heartbeat would not subside. His heart had to be shocked back into rhythm at a Denver hospital.

Jansen went on the 10-day disabled list with an irregular heartbeat and began taking blood-thinning medication. He struggled upon his return, giving up runs in four consecutive outings while taking a loss and blowing two save opportunities. He stopped taking the medication last week.

The Dodgers began the day a half-game behind NL West-leading Colorado.