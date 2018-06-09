Jankowski's bases-loaded single lifts Padres over Marlins





















MIAMI (AP) — Travis Jankowski hit a go-ahead bases-loaded single in the eighth inning to lift the San Diego Padres over the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Saturday.

Jankowski hit a line drive with two outs off reliever Drew Rucinski (1-1) that scored Hunter Renfroe, who had reached on a two-out double and advanced following walks to Raffy Lopez and Matt Szczur.

Craig Stammen (4-0) allowed two inherited runners to score over 1 2/3 innings. Kirby Yates got his second save with a scoreless ninth, locking down San Diego's fifth win in six games.

The Marlins rallied from a 4-1 deficit with a three-run sixth that chased starter Tyson Ross. Derek Dietrich hit a leadoff homer and Justin Bour scored from third on a wild pitch by Stammen. Brian Anderson scored from second on second baseman Jose Pirela's fielding error.

Ross pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed four runs and six hits.

Cory Spangenberg had a run-scoring single and Freddy Galvis an RBI double off starter Dan Straily to key the Padres to a 3-0 lead in the first. Pirela also scored from third on a passed ball in the inning.

Straily was hit around the right side of his chest by Eric Hosmer's line drive in the second at-bat of the game. Straily slumped to the mound and grimaced in pain. Marlins trainers treated him before Straily took a few practice pitches and resumed pitching.

Strailey lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowed nine hits and four runs.

Dietrich's single scored Starlin Castro in the third to cut San Diego's lead to 3-1. The Padres regained the three-run advantage on Galvis' leadoff home run in the fourth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: LHP Joey Lucchesi, sidelined because of a strained right hip, continues to make progress toward a return and could make a minor league rehab assignment late next week.

Marlins: 3B Martin Prado has begun light workouts as he recovers from a strained hamstring that sidelined him May 25.

UP NEXT

Padres: Clayton Richard (4-6, 4.67 ERA) will start against Miami on Sunday. The Padres have won four of Richards' last five starts, including a 3-2 victory on May 30 in which he got a no-decision.

Marlins: Fresh of his first win of the season Tuesday in St. Louis, Jose Urena (1-7, 4.60) will start the series finale Sunday. Urena lost his seventh decision in a six-inning, one-run allowed outing against the Padres on May 30.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball