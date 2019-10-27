Jang beats Kang in LPGA playoff in South Korea

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Ha Na Jang birdied the third playoff hole Sunday to beat American Danielle Kang for the LPGA's BMW Ladies Championship.

Both players parred the par-4 18th twice in the playoff before moving to the 10th hole at the LPGA Busan International course, where Jang's three clinched it.

Kang, who birdied eight of her first 13 holes for a 64, and Jang, 65, finished with 19-under 269 totals. Kang won last week's Shanghai tournament, the first of four LPGA events in Asia.

Jang had an eagle and three birdies on the back nine, including on the par-4 17th which moved her into a tie for the lead.

Amy Yang had a 67 and was three strokes behind in third.

Charley Hull finished with a 69 and was at 8-under, 11 strokes behind. Nelly Korda shot 71 and finished 5 under while Brooke Henderson had a 74 and finished at 3-under. Paula Creamer's 74 left her at 2-over while Morgan Pressel was another stroke behind after a 76.

The LPGA Tour's Asian swing moves to Taiwan next week followed by a fourth stop in Japan.

