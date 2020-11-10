Jaguars sign Chase McLaughlin as kicking carousel continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed kicker Chase McLaughlin off Minnesota’s practice squad Tuesday and expect him to play at Green Bay this weekend.

McLaughlin will be the team's sixth kicker this season, following Josh Lambo, Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka and Jon Brown.

Lambo re-injured his hip during an onside kick Sunday and returned to injured reserve a day later. He initially hurt it in Week 2.

McLaughlin will have to go through COVID-19 protocols before joining the Jaguars (1-7) on Saturday. If something comes up and he can't make the trip or kick in the game, Jacksonville has Brown on the practice squad and ready to be called up on short notice.

The Jaguars also re-signed Rosas to the practice squad Monday. The NFL suspended Rosas four games without pay earlier this month for violating the league’s code of conduct policy.

His suspension stems from a hit-and-run accident in California that led the New York Giants to release him in July. Rosas pleaded “no contest” to reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a valid license and received three years' probation but not jail time for the June incident.

The 25-year-old Rosas kicked for Jacksonville in Week 4. He will be eligible to return to practice Nov. 23. In the meantime, he is allowed to train in Jacksonville's facility and take part in meetings.

