Jaguars fire offensive coordinator after 7th straight loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett after the team's seventh consecutive loss.

Coach Doug Marrone made the decision Monday, one day after a 24-21 loss at Buffalo in which Blake Bortles finished with 127 yards passing. The Jaguars (3-8) had a season-low 107 yards through the air the previous week against Pittsburgh.

Hackett has failed to get Bortles and the offense to play anywhere close to the way they did early in the season. Injuries have been a major issue, but not enough to save Hackett's job.

Marrone says "these are always tough decisions, but as the head coach, I have to do what I think is best for this football team."

It was clear Hackett's job was in jeopardy when Marrone moved him from the sideline to the coaches' booth for the game against the Bills, an indication Marrone felt Hackett needed a new vantage point to call games better.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL