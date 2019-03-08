Jacobs leads Sacramento St. past Montana St. 70-67

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Chibueze Jacobs had 19 points off the bench to lift Sacramento State to a 70-67 win over Montana State on Thursday night.

Osi Nwachukwu had 12 points for Sacramento State (14-14, 8-11 Big Sky Conference). Marcus Graves added 12 points and seven assists. He also had seven turnovers. Joshua Patton had 10 points and 16 rebounds for the home team.

Tyler Hall scored a season-high 34 points and had six rebounds for the Bobcats (14-15, 11-8). Harald Frey added 11 points and seven assists.

The Hornets leveled the season series against the Bobcats with the win. Montana State defeated Sacramento State 84-70 on Jan. 5. Sacramento State finishes out the regular season against Montana at home on Saturday. Montana State finishes out the regular season against Portland State on the road on Saturday.

