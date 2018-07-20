Jacob deGrom says first preference is to stay with Mets









NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Jacob deGrom's first preference is to remain with the New York Mets.

His agent, Brodie van Wagenen, said this week that if the Mets are not interested in a long-term deal for the 30-year-old All-Star right-hander, they should consider trade options.

"Our way of saying, hey, we know what's going on," deGrom said before Friday's Subway Series opener at the New York Yankees. "All this trade talk, it was going to come up either way, so it was our way of kind of getting ahead of it."

DeGrom is 5-4 with a big league-best 1.68 ERA for the last-place Mets, who entered the second half with the fewest wins in the National League.

"I want to win here," deGrom said. "Wanting to be part of the future. I hope the feeling is mutual."

He has a $7.4 million salary this year is eligible for salary arbitration for two more winters, then can become a free agent after the 2020 season.

"We've talked with Brodie a little bit," Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said. "We certainly respect Jacob's position clearly, but we also have an obligation to do what's best for the organization, whether that's trading him, extending him or letting the contract play out."

Ricco said the Mets are willing to cover salaries of veterans in trades in exchange for minor league prospects.

Closer Jeurys Familia and infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, both eligible for free agency, appear likely to be dealt.

