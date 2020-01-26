Jackson scores 35 to lead Akron past Ohio 88-86

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson had a career-high 35 points as Akron edged past Ohio 88-86 on Saturday.

Jackson shot 13 for 17 from the field, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Tyler Cheese had 16 points for Akron (16-4, 6-1 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Channel Banks added 12 points. Xeyrius Williams had 12 points.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Akron totaled 48 points in the first half, a season best for the visitors, while the 54 second-half points for Ohio were the best of the season for the home team.

Jordan Dartis had 21 points for the Bobcats (10-10, 2-5). Ben Vander Plas added 18 points. Jason Preston had 15 points and nine assists.

Akron matches up against Buffalo at home on Tuesday. Ohio matches up against Northern Illinois on the road on Tuesday.

