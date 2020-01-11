Jackson scores 19, Tulsa rallies past Houston 63-61

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Darien Jackson scored a career-high 19 points and Tulsa scored the last seven points of the game to Tulsa defeated Houston 63-61 on Saturday.

Marcus Sasser missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, the seventh-straight miss for the Cougars in the last five minutes. After a DeJon Jarreau layup put Houston ahead 60-54, the Cougars were limited to one free throw. In addition to the seven-straight missed shots, Houston had three turnovers.

Jackson's dunk cut the deficit to four and after seven empty possessions for both teams he followed the Houston free throw with a 3-pointer to cut it to 61-60 with 1:48 to play.

Houston had a turnover Brandon Rachel turned into the lead with a pair of free throws at the 1:09 mark. Then Houston missed a shot and Rachel converted two more free throws with 34 seconds left.

There was another turnover but Tulsa missed the front end of a one-and-one but the Cougars couldn't convert that into the winner.

Jeriah Horne added 10 points for Tulsa (10-6, 2-1 American Athletic Conference).

Caleb Mills had 22 points for the Cougars (12-4, 2-1), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Jarreau added 16 points and Sasser 14 points.

