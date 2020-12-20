Jackson leads surging Ravens to 40-14 rout of Jaguars

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens built a 26-point halftime lead against helpless Jacksonville and rolled to a 40-7 victory Sunday that boosted their playoff chances and extended the Jaguars' losing streak to 13 games.
Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to carry the Ravens (9-5) to their third straight win following a three-game skid. Hopeful of reaching the postseason for the third year in a row, Baltimore is among several AFC teams vying for three wild-card spots.