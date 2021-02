NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Davis and the New York Mets argued the first of 13 scheduled salary arbitration cases this month.

The third baseman and outfielder asked for a raise from $592,463 to $2,475,000 during Tuesday’s hearing before Gil Vernon, Mark Burstein and Jeanne Vonhof. The Mets argued for $2.1 million. Davis is eligible for arbitration for the first time.