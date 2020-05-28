Islanders sign 3 draft picks to entry-level deals

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed three former draft picks.

The Islanders announced Thursday that center Felix Bibeau and right wing Cole Coskey signed AHL contracts. Center Blade Jenkins signed an entry-level deal.

The Islanders' sixth-round pick last year, Bibeau had 29 goals and 70 points in 63 games with Quebec and Chicoutimi of the QMJHL. He was third on the team in points, goals and assists (41).

Coskey was the 209th player taken in last year's draft. He had career highs in points (80), goals (34) and assists (46) in 62 games with the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL.

Jenkins was a fifth-round pick in 2018. He had 16 goals and 24 assists in 47 games with Saginaw last season. Before his OHL career, Jenkins spent the 2016-17 season with the United States National Team Development Program.

