Irving, playing with face fracture, leaves Nets-Lakers early

SHANGHAI (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving left the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers about one minute after tip-off after taking a hit to the face.

Irving was attempting to play through a facial fracture, an injury that occurred in a pickup game last month. He was wearing a clear mask in an effort to protect his face, but appeared to bump into Lakers guard Rajon Rondo while playing defense just 1:06 into the contest.

Irving's face made contact with Rondo's upper arm. The Nets guard immediately winced in pain, took the mask off and motioned to the bench that he needed a substitute.

It was not immediately clear if Irving would return to the game.

___

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts as he watches the action against the Sesi/Franca Basketball Club from the bench during the first half of a exhibition NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in New York. Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP

