Iowa State to host Incarnate Word in makeup for lost opener

Iowa State will host Incarnate Word on Dec. 1 unless the Cyclones qualify for the Big 12 title game or Incarnate Word reaches the FCS playoffs.

Iowa State said Wednesday it will pay Incarnate Word $300,000 for the game — which will serve as a replacement for its canceled opener — and provide use of a charter aircraft to fly its opponent to Iowa for the contest.

The Cyclones' Sept. 1 opener against South Dakota State was called off due to lightning.