Injuries at cornerback, running back hinder 49ers JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer Sep. 27, 2021
1 of7 San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks at a news conference after the Green Bay Packers defeated the 49ers in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, right, catches a pass against San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner, rear, and cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon (28) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, top, runs toward the end zone to score against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 San Francisco 49ers' Trenton Cannon returns a kickoff against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The mounting injuries at running back and cornerback finally caught up to the San Francisco 49ers in their last second-loss to the Green Bay Packers.
With four of their top five halfbacks sidelined with injuries and three key cornerbacks down, the Niners struggled to generate much on the ground or slow down Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in a 30-28 loss Sunday night.