Injured Karlsson could still take part in All-Star Weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — There is still a chance San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson takes part in NHL All-Star Weekend despite missing the final three games before the break with an injury.

Sharks coach Peter DeBoer says Karlsson went back to California for more tests on what the team is calling a lower-body injury. Karlsson missed the past two games and is out for San Jose's game Tuesday night at the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals.

Karlsson is one of three Sharks players picked for the All-Star Game, which is being held in San Jose. Captain Joe Pavelski and defenseman Brent Burns were also selected to represent the Sharks.

DeBoer says Karlsson wants to take part in the skills competition Friday and the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament Saturday night but won't risk doing any more damage to the injury. Karlsson is in his first season with the Sharks after they acquired him in a trade from the Ottawa Senators, and he's set to be a free agent this summer.

