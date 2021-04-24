Skip to main content
Sports

IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Streets of St. Petersburg
St.Petersburg, Fla. Lap length: 1.8 miles (Car number in parentheses)

1. (26) Colton Herta, D/H/F, 01:00.3210 (107.425 mph).

2. (60) Jack Harvey, D/H/F, 01:00.5709 (106.982).

3. (2) Josef Newgarden, D/C/F, 01:00.6078 (106.917).

4. (22) Simon Pagenaud, D/C/F, 01:00.6353 (106.868).

5. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, D/C/F, 01:01.0017 (106.227).

6. (5) Pato O'Ward, D/C/F, 01:01.0799 (106.091).

7. (21) Rinus Veekay, D/C/F, 01:00.4858 (107.133).

8. (9) Scott Dixon, D/H/F, 01:00.4997 (107.108).

9. (15) Graham Rahal, D/H/F, 01:00.5678 (106.988).

10. (10) Alex Palou, D/H/F, 01:00.6220 (106.892).

11. (27) Alexander Rossi, D/H/F, 01:00.6476 (106.847).

12. (29) James Hinchcliffe, D/H/F, 01:00.8671 (106.461).

13. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, D/H/F, 01:00.8524 (106.487).

14. (3) Scott McLaughlin, D/C/F, 01:00.7044 (106.747).

15. (30) Takuma Sato, D/H/F, 01:00.9167 (106.375).

16. (8) Marcus Ericsson, D/H/F, 01:00.7058 (106.744).

17. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, D/C/F, 01:00.9569 (106.305).

18. (51) Romain Grosjean, D/H/F, 01:00.8127 (106.557).

19. (20) Conor Daly, D/C/F, 01:01.4220 (105.500).

20. (12) Will Power, D/C/F, 01:01.1140 (106.031).

21. (18) Ed Jones, D/H/F, 01:01.4453 (105.460).

22. (59) Max Chilton, D/C/F, 01:01.5065 (105.355).

23. (48) Jimmie Johnson, D/H/F, 01:01.8364 (104.793).

24. (4) Dalton Kellett, D/C/F, 01:02.3396 (103.947).