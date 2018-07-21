Indians win in 11th at Texas after debuting new relievers













































Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Image 1 of 12 Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, right, rounds the bases on his two-run home run as Cleveland Indians pitcher Brad Hand (33) watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, right, rounds the bases on his two-run home run as Cleveland Indians pitcher Brad Hand (33) watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, ... more Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP Image 2 of 12 Cleveland Indians pitcher Brad Hand delivers to a Texas Rangers batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Cleveland Indians pitcher Brad Hand delivers to a Texas Rangers batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP Image 3 of 12 Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo (13) celebrates his two-run home run with Ronald Guzman, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo (13) celebrates his two-run home run with Ronald Guzman, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP Image 4 of 12 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez, left, hands the ball to manager Jeff Banister during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez, left, hands the ball to manager Jeff Banister during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP Image 5 of 12 Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, right, is relieved of his duties by manager Terry Francona, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, right, is relieved of his duties by manager Terry Francona, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 20, 2018, in ... more Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP Image 6 of 12 Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, left, celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Mike Sarbaugh (16) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, left, celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Mike Sarbaugh (16) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 20, 2018, in ... more Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP Image 7 of 12 Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, celebrates his solo home run with Edwin Encarnacion (10) against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, celebrates his solo home run with Edwin Encarnacion (10) against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP Image 8 of 12 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez, middle, wipes his brow during a mound conference with shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) and catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez, middle, wipes his brow during a mound conference with shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) and catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) during the fifth inning of a baseball game ... more Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP Image 9 of 12 Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis, right, circles the bases on his two-run home run past Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, left, during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis, right, circles the bases on his two-run home run past Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, left, during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in ... more Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP Image 10 of 12 Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis (22) follows through on a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis (22) follows through on a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP Image 11 of 12 Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer (6) celebrates his run scored with teammates on a single by Yandy Diaz against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer (6) celebrates his run scored with teammates on a single by Yandy Diaz against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in ... more Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP Image 12 of 12 Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo (17) celebrates his run scored with teammate Elvis Andrus on a single by Adrian Beltre against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. less Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo (17) celebrates his run scored with teammate Elvis Andrus on a single by Adrian Beltre against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, ... more Photo: Jim Cowsert, AP Indians win in 11th at Texas after debuting new relievers 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion had an RBI single in the 11th inning to lift Cleveland to a 9-8 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night, when the AL Central-leading Indians debuted their two new relievers.

Jose Ramirez, who earlier in the game hit his major league-leading 30th homer, led off the 11th with a double off the right-center field wall against Matt Moore (1-6). Encarnacion followed with a single to right, though he was thrown out trying to get an extra base.

The Rangers had the bases loaded with no outs in the 10th after three consecutive singles to start the inning against Zach McAllister (1-2), the seventh Indians pitcher. Elvis Andrus was retired on a force at home on a fielder's choice grounder before Robinson Chirinos and Joey Gallo — whose back-to-back homers off closer Cody Allen with two outs in the ninth had tied the game — both struck out.

Dan Otero then worked a perfect 11th for his first save in three chances.

Gallo homered twice, giving him 24 for the season. His two-run blast to right-center in the seventh got the Rangers within 7-6 when he was the first batter to face Brad Hand, the Indians' newly acquired All-Star reliever.

Hand, who was the closer for the Padres, and rookie right-handed sidearmer Adam Cimber were traded from San Diego on Thursday. Hand retired his three batters and was followed by Cimber, who gave up a one-out single before inducing a double-play grounder that ended the eighth.

Allen, who had only one blown save in his 21 chances before the All-Star break, got the first two outs in the ninth before the two long balls sent the game to extra innings.

Shin-Soo Choo, the only All-Star this season for the Rangers, singled in each of his first two at-bats to extend his majors-best on-base streak to 52 games.

With a temperature of 107 degrees at first pitch, it was the hottest start ever for game at the Rangers ballpark, which is in its 25th season. It was still 92 degrees when the game ended 4 hours and 48 minutes later — just a few minutes before midnight.

The only hotter game in the majors this season was July 7, at 108 degrees when the Los Angeles Angels threw their first pitch against the Dodgers.

All-Star right-hander Trevor Bauer had a season-high five walks and allowed nine hits, and was pulled after three consecutive singles to start the fifth. Bauer struck out seven. He also started Sunday in Cleveland's last game, and didn't pitch in the All-Star Game.

Choo's 52-game streak reaching base is the longest in the majors since Kevin Millar's 52-gamer for Baltimore in 2007, and doesn't include his single in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. It is the longest single-season streak in Rangers history. Will Clark reached in 59 consecutive games in 1995-96.

INDIANS MOVES

To make room on the active roster for Hand and Cimber, the Indians optioned outfielder Greg Allen, right-hander Adam Plutko and lefty Tyler Olson to Triple-A Columbus. Cleveland also recalled 3B Yandy Diaz from Columbus and brought back OF Melky Cabrera.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: OF Bradley Zimmer's right shoulder surgery was performed Friday by Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. Zimmer hit .226 with nine RBIs in 34 games with the Indians before getting sent down to Triple-A on June 5. ... OF Lonnie Chisenhall, out since July 3 with a severe right calf injury, was transferred to 60-day disabled list.

Rangers: RF Nomar Mazara was put on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday, because of a sprained right thumb. He hurt the thumb on his glove hand on a defensive play when he last played, Saturday at Baltimore.

UP NEXT

Bartolo Colon made his major league debut with the Cleveland Indians in 1997. Now 45 and with the Rangers, his 11th team, Colon makes his third attempt at his 246th career win to break a tie with Dennis Martinez for the most in the majors by a native of Latin America. Colon (5-7) faces RHP Carlos Carrasco (11-5).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball