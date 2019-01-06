Indians acquire C Plawecki in trade with New York Mets

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have acquired catcher Kevin Plawecki in a trade with the New York Mets.

The three-time defending AL champions sent right-hander Walker Lockett and infielder Sam Haggerty to New York in exchange for Plawecki, who played in 78 games — 64 starts — for the Mets last season. Plawecki batted .201 with seven homers and a career-high 30 RBIs.

The Indians were in the market for a catcher after trading All-Star Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals in December. Plawecki will likely platoon with Roberto Perez.

Plawecki spent six weeks last season on the disabled list with a broken left hand. He threw out 23 percent (16 for 70) of potential base stealers and had two four-RBI games.

The 27-year-old played at Purdue and was the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2012 before the Mets drafted him with the No. 35 overall pick.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports