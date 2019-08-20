Indians' Carrasco pitches for 1st time since cancer finding

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco has returned to the mound in the minor leagues as he tries to come back after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Carrasco came on in relief Monday night for Double-A Akron against Harrisburg. He received a standing ovation from fans at Canal Park. It was Carrasco's first appearance in a game since being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in June.

He finished his first inning with a strikeout.

The 32-year-old is scheduled to pitch again for Akron on Thursday, and he and the Indians will then decide his next step. Carrasco wants to return and help the Indians this season.

The Indians have rallied around Carrasco. During the All-Star Game in July, Carrasco appeared on the field during Major League Baseball's "Stand Up To Cancer" tribute, and "I Stand With Cookie" T-shirts have become popular around town.

___

