Indians 6, Red Sox 3

Cleveland Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 2 1 Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 0 J.Rmirz 3b 3 1 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 0 Y.Diaz dh 5 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 Mreland 1b 3 0 0 1 M.Cbrra rf 4 2 3 1 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 1 Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 0 Leon c 2 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 2 3 2 Pearce ph 1 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 3 0 2 1 Swihart c 0 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 37 6 13 6 Totals 31 3 5 3

Cleveland 000 202 110—6 Boston 000 000 300—3

E_Kipnis (9). DP_Cleveland 1, Boston 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Boston 2. 2B_Brantley (31), M.Cabrera (8), G.Allen (5), Benintendi (34), Bogaerts (37), E.Nunez (19). HR_M.Cabrera (6), Gomes (12). SB_J.Ramirez (28). SF_Alonso (5), Moreland (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Bieber W,7-2 6 1-3 5 3 3 0 5 Cimber H,11 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Miller H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hand S,29-34 1 0 0 0 0 2 Boston Eovaldi L,5-5 5 1-3 10 4 4 1 2 Kelly 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Workman 1 0 1 1 1 1 Thornburg 1 1 1 1 0 1 Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Thornburg (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:57. A_37,188 (37,731).