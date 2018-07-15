https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Indians-5-Yankees-2-13077018.php
Indians 5, Yankees 2
|New York
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Encrnco dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|E.Gnzal pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Hgshoka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Frzer ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gomes c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Allen cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|4
|New York
|001
|100
|000—2
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|03x—5
E_Higashioka (1). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 7, Cleveland 6. HR_N.Walker (3), Brantley (12), Encarnacion (22). SB_Stanton (3), J.Ramirez (20), E.Gonzalez (3), Kipnis (4). SF_Gomes (2). S_G.Allen (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Tanaka
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Green L,5-2
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Cleveland
|Bauer
|7
|7
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Carrasco W,11-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Allen S,20-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Green (Encarnacion), by Allen (Frazier). WP_Bauer, Green.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:52. A_32,644 (35,225).
View Comments