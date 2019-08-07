Texas Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 1 1 0
Da.Sntn 1b 4 0 0 0 Naquin lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 1 1
Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 Puig dh 3 0 1 1
W.Clhun lf 3 1 2 1 Jo.Rmir 3b 4 2 2 1
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 1
Hineman cf 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 2 0 0 1
Knr-Flf 3b 2 0 1 0 Mercado cf 1 0 0 0
Pence ph 1 0 0 0 G.Allen cf-lf 3 0 2 0
Frsythe 3b 0 0 0 0 Plwecki c 2 0 0 0
Mathis c 2 0 0 0
DShelds ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 29 5 9 5
Texas 000 000 010—1
Cleveland 010 000 13x—5

E_Lindor (7). DP_Texas 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Texas 1, Cleveland 5. 2B_Lindor (25), C.Santana (22), Jo.Ramirez (28), Kipnis 2 (18). HR_W.Calhoun (9), Jo.Ramirez (16). CS_G.Allen (2). SF_F.Reyes (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lynn L,14-7 7 4 2 1 3 8
Chavez 2-3 4 3 3 0 0
S.Kelley 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Clippard 2 0 0 0 0 3
H.Wood 2 1 0 0 0 1
A.Cole W,3-1 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
O.Perez H,14 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Wittgren S,3-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Lynn (Puig). WP_Lynn.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, John Libka.

T_2:55. A_24,888 (35,225).