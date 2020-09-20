Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11

Minnesota 3 0 0 8 — 11 Indianapolis 0 15 3 10 — 28

First Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 21, 9:01. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:59. Key Plays: Osborn kick return to Minnesota 22; Cousins 18 pass to Thielen; Cousins 13 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-5; Autry 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-10; Cook 16 run. Minnesota 3, Indianapolis 0.

Second Quarter

Ind_Taylor 5 run (Blankenship kick), 11:45. Drive: 4 plays, 35 yards, 1:29. Key Play: Rivers 16 pass to Pittman. Indianapolis 7, Minnesota 3.

Ind_safety, 4:54. Drive: 3 plays, -2 yards, 1:05. Indianapolis 9, Minnesota 3.

Ind_FG Blankenship 28, 1:10. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Rivers 14 pass to Alie-Cox on 3rd-and-5; Rivers 33 pass to Alie-Cox. Indianapolis 12, Minnesota 3.

Ind_FG Blankenship 38, :24. Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 00:21. Key Plays: Willis 43 interception return to Minnesota 29; Rivers 5 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-6. Indianapolis 15, Minnesota 3.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 38, 9:27. Drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 1:26. Key Play: Moore 16 interception return to Minnesota 22. Indianapolis 18, Minnesota 3.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Pascal 2 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 14:00. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 6:25. Key Plays: H.Hill 5-yard illegal contact penalty on 3rd-and-7; Rivers 14 pass to Pascal; Rivers 27 pass to Alie-Cox. Indianapolis 25, Minnesota 3.

Ind_FG Blankenship 44, 8:47. Drive: 6 plays, 36 yards, 3:43. Key Play: Rivers 28 pass to Hilton. Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 3.

Min_Cook 3 run (Cook run), 5:20. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:27. Key Plays: Cousins 24 pass to O.Johnson on 3rd-and-12; Cousins 17 pass to Jefferson. Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11.

A_2,500.

Min Ind FIRST DOWNS 12 24 Rushing 3 11 Passing 5 10 Penalty 4 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 2-9 3-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 175 354 Total Plays 47 67 Avg Gain 3.7 5.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 80 151 Rushes 18 40 Avg per rush 4.4 3.8 NET YARDS PASSING 95 203 Sacked-Yds lost 3-18 2-11 Gross-Yds passing 113 214 Completed-Att. 11-26 19-25 Had Intercepted 3 1 Yards-Pass Play 3.3 7.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-2-1 7-4-3 PUNTS-Avg. 4-42.0 2-43.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 77 126 Punt Returns 0-0 4-40 Kickoff Returns 4-77 2-27 Interceptions 1-0 3-59 PENALTIES-Yds 6-45 9-93 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 21:35 38:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 14-63, Mattison 3-13, Ham 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 26-101, Wilkins 9-40, Campbell 1-7, Rivers 4-3.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 11-26-3-113. Indianapolis, Rivers 19-25-1-214.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 3-44, Thielen 3-31, Cook 2-8, O.Johnson 1-24, Mattison 1-3, I.Smith 1-3. Indianapolis, Alie-Cox 5-111, Pittman 4-37, Hilton 3-28, Pascal 3-19, Taylor 2-9, Dulin 1-6, Hines 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Minnesota, None. Indianapolis, Hines 4-40.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Minnesota, Osborn 3-66, Ham 1-11. Indianapolis, Dulin 1-24, Wilkins 1-3.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Minnesota, Kendricks 11-1-0, H.Hill 7-0-1, Gladney 6-0-0, J.Johnson 4-2-0, Wilson 4-2-0, H.Smith 4-1-0, Harris 3-3-0, Holmes 3-2-0, Odenigbo 3-2-0, Hughes 3-1-0, Stephen 3-0-0, Ngakoue 2-1-1, Watts 2-0-0, Wonnum 1-0-0. Indianapolis, Leonard 5-1-0, Moore 4-1-0, Willis 3-0-0, Okereke 2-1-0, Blackmon 2-0-0, Hooker 2-0-0, Stallworth 2-0-0, Stewart 2-0-0, Buckner 1-2-1.5, Lewis 1-1-1, Houston 1-1-.5, Banogu 1-1-0, Autry 1-0-0, Carrie 1-0-0, Rodgers 1-0-0, Walker 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Minnesota, Wilson 1-0. Indianapolis, Willis 1-43, Moore 1-16, Carrie 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Jabir Walker, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay James Nicholson.