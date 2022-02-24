Indiana ends five-game losing streak with 74-64 win Feb. 24, 2022 Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 10:32 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half when Indiana pulled away from Maryland to win 74-64 on Thursday night and end a five-game losing streak.
Race Thompson added 19 points, 12 in the second half, and had a game-high nine rebounds. Johnson had six assists. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 10 points, eight shy of his average, for the Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten), who some considered an NCAA Tournament bubble team coming into the game.