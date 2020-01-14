Indiana 101, Philadelphia 95
Harris 7-16 0-2 15, Scott 1-6 2-2 5, Horford 5-11 0-0 10, Richardson 8-19 6-7 23, Simmons 10-17 4-4 24, Korkmaz 1-5 0-0 3, Pelle 1-4 0-0 2, Thybulle 2-8 1-2 6, Burke 0-1 0-0 0, Neto 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 37-89 15-19 95.
Sabonis 3-12 4-6 10, Warren 8-13 5-7 21, Turner 4-10 5-6 14, Brogdon 5-15 8-9 21, Lamb 2-8 0-0 4, Bitadze 1-2 0-0 2, McDermott 2-8 3-3 8, J.Holiday 5-10 0-0 14, A.Holiday 1-3 0-0 3, McConnell 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 33-86 25-31 101.
|Philadelphia
|23
|26
|20
|26
|—
|95
|Indiana
|22
|18
|29
|32
|—
|101
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 6-33 (Harris 1-5, Korkmaz 1-5, Thybulle 1-5, Scott 1-6, Richardson 1-8, Horford 0-3), Indiana 10-26 (J.Holiday 4-6, Brogdon 3-6, A.Holiday 1-2, McDermott 1-2, Turner 1-3, Warren 0-2, Lamb 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 52 (Simmons 14), Indiana 50 (Sabonis 16). Assists_Philadelphia 17 (Horford 5), Indiana 24 (Brogdon 9). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 21, Indiana 14. A_15,257 (20,000)