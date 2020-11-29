Incarnate Word 84, Our Lady of the Lake 71

Johnson 8-19 2-4 18, Monzon 5-10 0-0 10, Minniefield 1-2 2-2 5, Patterson 3-7 0-0 7, White 3-6 1-1 7, Coleman 2-7 2-2 6, Embry 4-7 2-2 10, Woddington 1-4 3-4 5, J.Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Kintu 0-1 0-0 0, Trevino 0-1 0-0 0, Tedesjo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 12-15 71.

INCARNATE WORD (1-1)

Larsson 8-10 0-1 16, Balentine 4-6 0-0 9, Lutz 4-5 0-0 8, Swaby 3-6 0-1 7, Willis 4-7 9-10 18, Morgan 5-12 5-6 17, Ezedinma 3-5 1-2 7, Bracamonte 0-2 0-0 0, Akhile 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 1-1 0-0 2, Holcombe 0-0 0-0 0, Reber 0-0 0-0 0, Zevgaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-55 15-20 84.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Our Lady of the Lake 3-12 (Minniefield 1-1, J.Williams 1-1, Patterson 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Monzon 0-1, Tedesjo 0-1, Woddington 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Incarnate Word 5-14 (Morgan 2-4, Balentine 1-1, Swaby 1-3, Willis 1-3, Akhile 0-1, Bracamonte 0-2). Rebounds_Our Lady of the Lake 25 (Monzon 6), Incarnate Word 40 (Balentine 8). Assists_Our Lady of the Lake 9 (Minniefield 3), Incarnate Word 14 (Larsson, Balentine, Willis, Morgan 3). Total Fouls_Our Lady of the Lake 16, Incarnate Word 16. A_176 (2,000).