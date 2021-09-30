In possible Citi Field bow, Conforto lifts Mets over Marlins RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Sep. 30, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a pair of run-scoring singles, doubled and made a shoestring catch in what might have been his final game at Citi Field for the Mets, and New York routed the Miami Marlins 12-3 on Thursday night.
Pete Alonso homered twice for the Mets, raising his season total to 37 — just 12 at Citi Field. The second came off catcher Sandy León in a six-run eighth inning after Francisco Lindor connected off Luis Madero for his fourth career grand slam and ninth home run of September.