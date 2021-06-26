In Georgia, Herschel Walker puts GOP in a holding pattern BILL BARROW, Associated Press June 26, 2021 Updated: June 26, 2021 12:45 p.m.
FILE - In this May 29, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump, right, watch as former football player Herschel Walker, center, throws football's during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The U.S. Senate nomination in a premier battleground like Georgia should be a plum political prize, but a year before Republican voters choose a nominee for the 2022 midterms, they have no clear options. The wildcard is whether football hero Herschel Walker runs and brings the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., gestures as she speaks during an election-night watch party in Atlanta. The U.S. Senate nomination in a premier battleground like Georgia should be a plum political prize, but a year before Republican voters choose a nominee for the 2022 midterms, they have no clear options. That leaves some GOP power players worried about the party's chances to defeat freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock as they try to reclaim a Senate majority. John Bazemore/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2021 file photo, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks to a reporter after the Senate Democratic Caucus met to discuss progress on an infrastructure bill and voting rights legislation, at the Capitol in Washington. The U.S. Senate nomination in a premier battleground like Georgia should be a plum political prize, but a year before Republican voters choose a nominee for the 2022 midterms, they have no clear options. That leaves some GOP power players worried about the party's chances to defeat freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock as they try to reclaim a Senate majority. J. Scott Applewhite/AP
ATLANTA (AP) — The recently ousted former senator who wants her old job back. A football hero considering his first run for office. Little-known politicians eying promotions. And a former president overshadowing them all in a state he lost last November.
Republicans’ U.S. Senate nomination in a premier battleground like Georgia is a plum political prize, but a year before GOP voters choose a nominee for the 2022 midterms, they have no clear options. That leaves some power players worried about the party’s chances to defeat freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock as they try to reclaim a Senate majority.