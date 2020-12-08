Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
IDAHO ST. (2-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Smith 27 4-7 0-0 0-2 2 0 8
Bourne 32 3-8 2-4 1-12 2 4 8
Goles 27 7-10 0-0 0-3 3 3 18
Konate 31 1-7 2-2 2-5 4 2 4
Ors 31 4-13 0-0 3-5 4 2 11
Moore 13 2-4 1-2 4-4 1 2 5
Oltrogge 10 4-5 0-1 0-2 1 2 11
Boswell 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sweeney 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Whitman 8 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Garnett 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-62 5-9 13-40 17 17 65

Percentages: FG 4.323, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Goles 4-7, Ors 3-7, Oltrogge 3-4, Bourne 0-2, Boswell 0-2, Sweeney 0-1, Garnett 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith 1, Konate 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Bourne 3, Konate 3, Smith 2, Ors 2, Goles 1, Oltrogge 1, Boswell 1, Garnett 1)

Steals: 6 (Konate 3, Ors 2, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
KANSAS ST. (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ray 6 0-1 2-2 0-1 0 0 2
Carr 34 9-18 1-1 1-5 1 3 24
Ebert 30 3-7 0-0 0-1 0 0 6
Goodson 32 2-9 1-2 2-4 0 3 5
Ranke 25 2-9 2-3 1-3 3 0 7
Macke 18 1-4 0-2 0-3 1 2 2
Goodrich 11 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Simmons 11 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Lauterbach 28 1-9 2-3 8-16 3 4 4
Pippin 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 18-60 8-13 16-40 8 15 50

Percentages: FG 3.000, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 6-30, .2 (Carr 5-10, Ranke 1-7, Ebert 0-2, Goodson 0-5, Macke 0-3, Simmons 0-2, Lauterbach 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Ebert 3, Lauterbach 2, Ranke 1, Macke 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Carr 4, Ebert 4, Ranke 2, Macke 2, Goodrich 2, Ray 1, Simmons 1, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Goodson 4, Ebert 1, Simmons 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Idaho St. 14 8 29 14 65
Kansas St. 17 7 8 18 50

A_265

Officials_Zac Brost, Roy Gulbeyan, Beverly Roberts