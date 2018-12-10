Ibrahimovic to stay with LA Galaxy, AC Milan's Leonardo says

MILAN (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic will remain at the Los Angeles Galaxy after the Major League Soccer club agreed with his requests, according to AC Milan sporting director Leonardo.

Milan had been trying to bring back the 37-year-old on a loan from the Galaxy. The former Sweden international scored more than 50 goals for Milan in two seasons at the club and helped the Rossoneri win the 2011 Serie A title.

"He gave his word to Galaxy that he would stay if they satisfied his conditions, and they did so," Leonardo said after Milan was held at home to a 0-0 draw by Torino in the Serie A on Sunday.

"It would have been a really lovely story because it would have given a significant weight to the team. We can't deny that both parties thought of it, but it will not be possible."

Los Angeles' season ended in October and the 2019 MLS season does not start until March. Milan was hopeful of securing a loan similar to the deal is reached with the Galaxy in 2009 for David Beckham.

Ibrahimovic has scored 22 goals in 27 appearances since joining from Manchester United in March.

Milan is fourth in Serie A but scored just three goals in its past four league matches. Only three of the other sides in the top 10 in Serie A have scored fewer than Milan's 24 in 15 games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports