Hurts throws 3 TD passes, No. 4 Oklahoma routs South Dakota

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns in just over two quarters and No. 4 Oklahoma rolled past South Dakota 70-14 on Saturday night.

It was Oklahoma's highest points total since scoring 79 in a victory over North Texas in 2007.

CeeDee Lamb had six catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, and Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and a score for the Sooners (2-0). They who gained 733 yards against the FCS Coyotes (0-2).

Austin Simmons passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns for South Dakota, but he threw two interceptions. Kody Case had six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The Sooners led 28-0 at halftime. Oklahoma's defense got into the act early in the third quarter when Brendan Radley-Hiles scored on a 30-yard interception return. Radley-Hiles also had a fumble recovery.

Oklahoma forced three turnovers after failing to force any in its season-opening victory over Houston. The Sooners held the Coyotes to 348 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY:

South Dakota: The Coyotes forced Oklahoma into a three-and-out to start the game, but that was about it for their highlights.

Oklahoma: The Sooners had some early penalties, but there were few other problems. The offense purred just like it did against Houston and was balanced again, with 423 yards passing and 310 yards rushing. Hurts was more successful with deep passing this week, one of his few issues the previous game. Tanner Mordecai threw two touchdown passes in relief and Spencer Rattler threw a touchdown pass in his first action for the Sooners.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Sooners likely won't lose any ground after dominating as expected. There was little to gain against an FCS program.

UP NEXT

South Dakota: Hosts Houston Baptist on Saturday.

Oklahoma: At UCLA on Saturday.

