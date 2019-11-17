Hurts, No. 10 Oklahoma rally to beat No. 12 Baylor 34-31

WACO, Texas (AP) — Gabe Brkic kicked a 31-yard field goal with 1:45 left after Jalen Hurts threw four touchdown passes in a big comeback and No. 10 Oklahoma kept its playoff hopes alive and ended No. 12 Baylor’s bid for an undefeated season, beating the Bears 34-31 on Saturday night.

While the Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 10 CFP) were without standout receiver CeeDee Lamb, Hurts was 30-of-42 passing for 297 yards with all of his TDs coming after Baylor took a 28-3 lead early in the second quarter. The quarterback, who had three turnovers, also ran for 114 yards.

Baylor (9-1, 6-1, No. 13 CFP), which had its 11-game winning streak snapped, joined No. 7 Minnesota in losing their first games Saturday. The only remaining undefeated FBS teams are No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson.

Oklahoma erased a three-touchdown halftime deficit and tied the game at 31-all on Hurts’ 2-yard TD pass to Brayden Willis with 5:25 left. The Bears had run only seven plays for 35 yards in the second half until that point, and their only first down had been on a play when JaMycal Hasty fumbled, and then punted again.

The Bears had one more chance after the field goal. They got to the Sooners 40 before linebacker Nik Bonitto’s interception with 29 seconds left.

Charlie Brewer threw two touchdown passes to Denzel Mims and ran for two more in the first half when the Bears jumped out to a 28-3 lead.

Oklahoma and Baylor could meet again in three weeks in the Big 12 championship game.

