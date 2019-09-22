Hurricanes-Capitals Sums
|Carolina
|0 0 2—2
|Washington
|2 0 1—3
First Period_1, Washington, Leason 1, 6:44. 2, Washington, Pinho 1, 16:00. Penalties_Sgarbossa, WSH, (slashing), 2:04; Johansen, WSH, (high sticking), 3:19.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Kuznetsov, WSH, (slashing), 6:00.
Third Period_3, Washington, Pinho 2 (Pilon, Johansen), 8:31 (pp). 4, Carolina, McGinn 1 (Wallmark), 11:30. 5, Carolina, Kuokkanen 1 (Necas, Bean), 14:54. Penalties_McKeown, CAR, (interference), 0:41; Fleury, CAR, (slashing), 7:15; Djoos, WSH, (interference), 18:05; Kuokkanen, CAR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:05.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 4-3-8_15. Washington 6-8-6_20.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; Washington 1 of 2.
Goalies_Carolina, Forsberg 0-0-0 (10 shots-8 saves), Reimer 0-0-0 (10-9). Washington, Samsonov 1-0-0 (15-13).
A_14,603 (18,277). Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Mark Shewchyk.