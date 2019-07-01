Hurley says recruiting getting a bump from Big East move

UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley talks with Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman before the announcement that the University of Connecticut is re-joining the Big East Conference, at New York's Madison Square Garden, Thursday, June 27, 2019. less UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley talks with Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman before the announcement that the University of Connecticut is re-joining the Big East Conference, at New York's Madison ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Hurley says recruiting getting a bump from Big East move 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Basketball coach Dan Hurley says he already is seeing benefits on the recruiting trail from UConn's decision to return to the Big East.

Hurley, who is coming of a 16-17 first season with the Huskies, spoke to reporters Monday after putting his team through a summer workout.

He says it has been tough being in the American Athletic Conference, which he says is a league that "didn't fit us."

UConn announced last week that it is leaving the conference to return to the Big East. The timing of move has not been finalized.

Hurley says that since the announcement, recruits are getting back to him quicker and some guys who had stopped talking to him "did come out of the woodwork and ask me how I'm doing."

He also told his team it will be the villain on the road this season in the AAC because "the league is not going to be big on us this year."

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25