Hunsaker scores 20 to lead Brown past Cornell 74-63

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Zach Hunsaker had 20 points as Brown got past Cornell 74-63 on Friday night.

Tamenang Choh had 14 points for Brown (8-8, 1-2 Ivy League). Jaylan Gainey added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Brandon Anderson, who led the Bears in scoring entering the matchup with 19 points per game, had 7 points on 1-of-16 shooting.

Josh Warren had 17 points for the Big Red (4-12, 1-2). Jimmy Boeheim added 12 points and eight rebounds. Terrance McBride had 11 points.

Brown takes on Columbia at home on Saturday. Cornell plays Yale on the road on Saturday.

