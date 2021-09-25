Hull with 90-yard TD in Northwestern's 35-6 romp over Ohio SCOTT HELD, Associated Press Sep. 25, 2021 Updated: Sep. 25, 2021 4:29 p.m.
1 of18 Northwestern defensive back Coco Azema, right, recovers a fumble by Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke fumbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 Northwestern running back Anthony Tyus III (27) is tackled by Ohio safety Michael Ballentine (39) and defensive end Bryce Stai during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 Ohio tight end Ryan Luehrman, left, is tackled by Northwestern linebacker Bryce Gallagher, center, and safety Brandon Joseph during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 5 of18
6 of18 Northwestern running back Andrew Clair, center, (11) runs with the ball against Ohio defensive end Will Evans, left, and safety Tariq Drake (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington, right, is tackled by Ohio safety Tariq Drake during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) scores a touchdown past Ohio cornerback John Gregory during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald shouts out to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 10 of18
11 of18 Northwestern running back Connor Newhouse, left, is tackled by Ohio linebacker Ben Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Northwestern won 35-6. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 Northwestern running back Jake Arthurs, right, scores a touchdown past Ohio linebacker Ben Johnson, left, and linebacker Jack McCrory during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Northwestern won 35-6. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 Northwestern running back Anthony Tyus III (27) runs with the ball past Ohio linebacker Cannon Blauser during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Northwestern won 35-6. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers (18) is sacked by Northwestern defensive lineman Sean McLaughlin during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Northwestern won 35-6. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Ohio head coach Tim Albin reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Northwestern won 35-6. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Ohio offensive lineman Nick Sink walks off the field after getting injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Evan Hull rushed for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns Saturday afternoon to lead Northwestern to a 35-6 win over Ohio.
Hull bounced off a defender at the line of scrimmage late in the first quarter before sprinting away for a 90-yard score that helped set the Wildcats (2-2) up for their first win over an FBS team this season. The Wildcats’ ground game amassed 373 yards to take the pressure off sophomore Ryan Hilinski, who completed just 12 passes for 88 yards in his first start replacing Hunter Johnson.