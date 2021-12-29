Hughes lifts Devils over Sabres 4-3 to snap 6-game skid JOE YERDON, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt each had a goal and two assists to help the New Jersey Devils end their six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.
Hughes’ sixth goal of the season gave New Jersey a 3-2 lead in the third period after a failed Sabres clearing attempt led to a rebound from a shot by Yegor Sharangovich, who scored 2:22 later to make it 4-2.