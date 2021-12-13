Huge draft day decision on horizon for Panthers: QB or OT? STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Dec. 13, 2021
1 of8 Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after scoring against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stands on the sidelines after leaving the game during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Jermaine Carter recovered a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson catches a pass over Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin scores against Carolina Panthers free safety Jeremy Chinn during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Barring an unforeseen turnaround, the Carolina Panthers appear destined to have a top 10 pick in next year’s NFL draft.
That means the Panthers have a potentially franchise-altering decision on the horizon: Do they try to find a young franchise quarterback with their first-round pick next April or take an offensive lineman to solidify the left tackle spot for the next decade?