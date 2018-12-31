Hristova scores 38 as WSU beats Huskies in Pac-12 opener

SEATTLE (AP) — Borislava Hristova scored 12 of her career-high 38 points in the final quarter and pulled down a game-saving rebound of a potential tying shot at the buzzer and Washington State held off Washington 79-76 in a Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams Sunday.

Alexys Swedlund and Chanelle Molina scored 16 and 14 points, respectively for the Cougars (6-6). Molina added nine rebounds and six assists.

The Huskies (7-6) made it a one-possession game 10 times in the fourth quarter, the last when Amber Melgoza, 27 points, scored on a coast-to-coast driving layup making the score 78-76 with 11 seconds to go. She was fouled but missed converting the 3-point play and Ula Motuga grabbed the rebound for WSU.

After a timeout, Melgoza took the final shot, but her 3-point attempt bounced off the rim and into Hristova's arms.

A Hristova jumper put the Cougars ahead 9-8 midway through the opening quarter. She followed with a 3-pointer and WSU, which led by as many as 16, never trailed again.