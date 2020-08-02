https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Houston-Rockets-Stax-15452482.php
Houston Rockets Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Harden
|62
|36.9
|617-1406
|.439
|274-778
|637-740
|.861
|2145
|34.6
|Westbrook
|54
|36.1
|581-1229
|.473
|52-204
|273-354
|.771
|1487
|27.5
|Gordon
|34
|28.6
|162-438
|.370
|92-288
|78-103
|.757
|494
|14.5
|Capela
|39
|32.8
|244-388
|.629
|0-0
|55-104
|.529
|543
|13.9
|Covington
|15
|33.2
|68-166
|.410
|41-121
|15-18
|.833
|192
|12.8
|Green
|11
|20.1
|45-75
|.600
|15-38
|9-11
|.818
|114
|10.4
|House
|59
|30.2
|213-495
|.430
|119-323
|68-85
|.800
|613
|10.4
|McLemore
|64
|22.7
|213-474
|.449
|158-394
|48-64
|.750
|632
|9.9
|Rivers
|61
|23.3
|186-440
|.423
|84-236
|61-91
|.670
|517
|8.5
|Tucker
|65
|34.5
|164-377
|.435
|97-260
|38-46
|.826
|463
|7.1
|Carroll
|6
|16.0
|12-25
|.480
|4-14
|12-16
|.750
|40
|6.7
|Clemons
|29
|8.7
|51-126
|.405
|33-94
|6-7
|.857
|141
|4.9
|Hartenstein
|23
|11.6
|44-67
|.657
|0-5
|19-28
|.679
|107
|4.7
|Clark
|18
|11.8
|23-59
|.390
|18-51
|6-7
|.857
|70
|3.9
|Anderson
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Sefolosha
|41
|10.6
|37-91
|.407
|15-54
|3-8
|.375
|92
|2.2
|Caboclo
|5
|5.6
|4-8
|.500
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|2.0
|Frazier
|8
|8.3
|4-11
|.364
|2-8
|4-6
|.667
|14
|1.8
|Chandler
|26
|8.4
|14-18
|.778
|0-0
|6-13
|.462
|34
|1.3
|Howard
|2
|6.5
|0-4
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|65
|241.5
|2684-5904
|.455
|1005-2880
|1340-1703
|.787
|7713
|118.7
|OPPONENTS
|65
|241.5
|2750-5958
|.462
|805-2299
|1164-1531
|.760
|7469
|114.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Harden
|64
|333
|397
|6.4
|458
|7.4
|211
|0
|109
|274
|56
|Westbrook
|99
|338
|437
|8.1
|378
|7.0
|192
|2
|90
|242
|18
|Gordon
|8
|57
|65
|1.9
|52
|1.5
|68
|0
|22
|36
|12
|Capela
|168
|369
|537
|13.8
|48
|1.2
|102
|0
|33
|63
|72
|Covington
|20
|101
|121
|8.1
|21
|1.4
|51
|0
|17
|21
|39
|Green
|9
|24
|33
|3.0
|13
|1.2
|24
|0
|10
|9
|6
|House
|56
|195
|251
|4.3
|79
|1.3
|121
|0
|66
|50
|32
|McLemore
|20
|119
|139
|2.2
|54
|.8
|136
|0
|38
|46
|12
|Rivers
|25
|119
|144
|2.4
|98
|1.6
|112
|0
|43
|35
|10
|Tucker
|102
|343
|445
|6.8
|104
|1.6
|214
|0
|71
|67
|32
|Carroll
|4
|12
|16
|2.7
|7
|1.2
|8
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Clemons
|3
|20
|23
|.8
|22
|.8
|20
|0
|6
|17
|5
|Hartenstein
|29
|61
|90
|3.9
|18
|.8
|41
|0
|9
|16
|12
|Clark
|11
|29
|40
|2.2
|12
|.7
|21
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Anderson
|0
|7
|7
|3.5
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Sefolosha
|21
|72
|93
|2.3
|25
|.6
|43
|0
|24
|15
|12
|Caboclo
|5
|4
|9
|1.8
|2
|.4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Frazier
|1
|2
|3
|.4
|1
|.1
|13
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Chandler
|25
|41
|66
|2.5
|6
|.2
|32
|0
|6
|8
|8
|Howard
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|670
|2248
|2918
|44.9
|1401
|21.6
|1413
|2
|553
|948
|339
|OPPONENTS
|725
|2341
|3066
|47.2
|1649
|25.4
|1365
|6
|512
|1032
|319
View Comments