Houston-Arizona Runs

Astros first. George Springer grounds out to shallow infield, Eduardo Escobar to Christian Walker. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Alex Bregman pops out to Eduardo Escobar. Yuli Gurriel strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 1, Diamondbacks 0.

Astros second. Carlos Correa homers to center field. Josh Reddick flies out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun. Abraham Toro hit by pitch. Kyle Tucker singles to center field. Abraham Toro to third. Martin Maldonado hit by pitch. Kyle Tucker to second. George Springer out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Starling Marte. Kyle Tucker to third. Abraham Toro scores. Jose Altuve grounds out to shallow infield, Madison Bumgarner to Christian Walker.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 3, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks fourth. Kole Calhoun doubles. Starling Marte flies out to Josh Reddick. Christian Walker walks. Eduardo Escobar singles to deep right field. Christian Walker to third. Kole Calhoun scores. David Peralta grounds out to shallow infield. Eduardo Escobar out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Diamondbacks 1.

Astros fifth. Alex Bregman grounds out to third base, Eduardo Escobar to Christian Walker. Yuli Gurriel doubles. Carlos Correa is intentionally walked. Josh Reddick reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Carlos Correa to third. Yuli Gurriel scores. Throwing error by Madison Bumgarner. Abraham Toro hit by pitch. Josh Reddick to second. Kyle Tucker singles to right field. Abraham Toro to second. Josh Reddick to third. Carlos Correa scores. Martin Maldonado walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Abraham Toro to third. Josh Reddick scores. George Springer doubles to left field. Martin Maldonado to third. Kyle Tucker scores. Abraham Toro scores. Jose Altuve strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman grounds out to shallow left field, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker.

5 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 8, Diamondbacks 1.

Diamondbacks seventh. Andy Young doubles. David Peralta grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Bryan Abreu. Andy Young to third. Carson Kelly walks. Daulton Varsho strikes out swinging. Nick Ahmed walks. Carson Kelly to second. Tim Locastro walks. Nick Ahmed to second. Carson Kelly to third. Andy Young scores. Jon Jay lines out to shallow infield to George Springer.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 8, Diamondbacks 2.