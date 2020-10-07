Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .302 .359 106 22 32 3 0 8 22 6 21 0 1 1
Springer .462 .500 13 4 6 1 0 2 4 0 5 0 0 0
Altuve .417 .500 12 2 5 0 0 1 3 1 3 0 1 0
Correa .400 .538 10 2 4 0 0 2 6 3 3 0 0 0
Bregman .364 .462 11 3 4 1 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 1
Tucker .333 .333 12 2 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brantley .286 .286 14 3 4 1 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 0
Díaz .200 .200 5 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 2 0 0 0
Maldonado .182 .182 11 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 5 0 0 0
Reddick .125 .125 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Gurriel .100 .231 10 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Garneau .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 2 1 5.00 3 3 1 27.0 25 16 15 10 9 22
Javier 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 2
Paredes 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 3.0 0 0 0 0 0 3
Pressly 0 0 0.00 2 0 1 2.0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Scrubb 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Taylor 1 0 0.00 2 0 0 1.2 1 0 0 0 2 0
Valdez 1 0 2.57 1 1 0 7.0 5 2 2 2 1 4
Urquidy 0 0 8.31 1 1 0 4.1 5 4 4 4 1 3
McCullers Jr. 0 0 9.00 1 1 0 4.0 8 5 4 3 1 5
Raley 0 1 9.00 1 0 0 2.0 1 2 2 0 2 2
James 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 1.0 3 3 3 1 1 0