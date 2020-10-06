Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .390 .422 41 10 16 1 0 3 10 1 9 0 1 1
Springer .800 .800 5 1 4 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0
Correa .600 .600 5 2 3 0 0 2 4 0 2 0 0 0
Bregman .500 .600 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Altuve .500 .600 4 1 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 0
Tucker .400 .400 5 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gurriel .333 .400 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Maldonado .200 .200 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0
Brantley .200 .200 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0
Reddick .000 .000 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz .000 .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 1 0 4.00 1 1 0 9.0 8 5 4 3 2 10
Javier 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 2
Paredes 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 2.0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Taylor 1 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCullers Jr. 0 0 9.00 1 1 0 4.0 8 5 4 3 1 5