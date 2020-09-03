Houston 8, Texas 4

Texas Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 36 8 12 8 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 2 2 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 1 1 1 0 Choo dh 4 1 1 1 Toro 3b 3 1 0 0 Solak 2b 4 3 3 0 Brantley dh 5 1 3 3 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 5 0 2 0 Trevino c 4 0 2 2 Tucker lf 4 0 1 1 Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 0 Díaz 3b-2b 4 1 1 3 Andrus ss 4 0 1 1 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 White lf 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 2 2 1 Mayfield ss 4 0 0 0

Texas 010 101 010 — 4 Houston 400 011 02x — 8

LOB_Texas 7, Houston 8. 2B_Solak 2 (9), Trevino (7), Brantley 2 (11), Gurriel (11), Maldonado (3). HR_Choo (4), Díaz (1), Maldonado (4). SB_Toro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Lynn L,4-2 6 8 6 6 2 7 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Goody 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 García 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Houston Greinke W,3-0 6 6 3 3 1 9 Sneed H,3 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 Pérez H,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Lynn 2 (Toro,Springer).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:11.