Houston 6, Detroit 3
|Detroit
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Castro cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Marisnick ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hicks ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Straw ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Brantley lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Demeritte rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rodríguez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|Houston
|000
|201
|30x
|—
|6
LOB_Detroit 5, Houston 8. 2B_Springer (17), Brantley (38), Alvarez (16). HR_Hicks (9), Goodrum (11), Bregman (30). SB_Demeritte (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Zimmermann L,1-8
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Soto
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|McKay
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Ramirez
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Houston
|Cole W,14-5
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biagini
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Osuna S,29-34
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
McKay pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:50. A_27,220 (41,168).
